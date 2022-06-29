Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the May 31st total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,036,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Umbra Applied Technologies Group stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Umbra Applied Technologies Group (UATG)
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.