Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.62

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.62 and traded as low as C$9.92. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.92, with a volume of 15,380 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.0792 dividend. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.