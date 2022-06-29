Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEMLY opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33. Venture has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.7915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.

Venture Corporation Limited provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of color imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

