Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 415.6% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UMICY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Umicore from €32.00 ($34.04) to €34.00 ($36.17) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. Umicore has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $17.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

