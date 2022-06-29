Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 136,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 28,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67.
Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTT)
