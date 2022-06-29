Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 136,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 28,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTT)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company controls 37,000 hectares of exploration rights in the mining friendly Santa Cruz province of Argentina. It also holds interest in the Great Northern and Viking projects located in Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Cape Spencer project located in New Brunswick.

