Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.13.

NLY stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 36,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Analyst Recommendations for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

