Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.27.

Shares of CVNA opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. Carvana has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.05.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Carvana by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $85,762,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Carvana by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after acquiring an additional 578,900 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Carvana by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,836,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

