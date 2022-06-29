Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IVZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.70.

IVZ opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. Invesco has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,556,190 shares of company stock valued at $53,349,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

