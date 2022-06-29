Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $9.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GENI. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.44.

NYSE GENI opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.76. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 33,934.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 42,079 shares during the last quarter. August Capital Management VI L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. August Capital Management VI L.L.C. now owns 1,787,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 618,129 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

