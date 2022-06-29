Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JEF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE:JEF opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,382,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

