Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

NYSE FDP opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $55,574.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh bought 19,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $489,252.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,827,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,518,744.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,301 shares of company stock worth $284,281 over the last ninety days. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.