Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.89.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

