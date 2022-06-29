Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.86.

CHH stock opened at $114.71 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $109.09 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.94 and a 200 day moving average of $138.53.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

