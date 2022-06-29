Analysts Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) PT at $11.38

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 885.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 441,003 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -619.88%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

