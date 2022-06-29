Critical Contrast: SentinelOne (S) vs. Its Rivals

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) is one of 413 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SentinelOne to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of SentinelOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SentinelOne and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -121.43% -17.75% -14.76% SentinelOne Competitors -30.92% -62.45% -8.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SentinelOne and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $204.80 million -$271.10 million -17.29 SentinelOne Competitors $1.72 billion $247.96 million -39,732.28

SentinelOne’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SentinelOne and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 4 12 0 2.75 SentinelOne Competitors 1591 10939 23675 518 2.63

SentinelOne presently has a consensus target price of $38.71, indicating a potential upside of 56.58%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 62.46%. Given SentinelOne’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SentinelOne has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

SentinelOne rivals beat SentinelOne on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

