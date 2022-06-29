TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

TUIFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 285 ($3.50) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TUI from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($1.96) in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of TUIFY opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. TUI has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

TUI ( OTCMKTS:TUIFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile (Get Rating)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.