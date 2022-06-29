Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,066.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,679,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,893,890.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530.

SPB opened at C$11.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.77. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$10.80 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.10.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$896.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

