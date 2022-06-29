Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

STWRY opened at $8.42 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72.

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $231.18 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.1297 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

