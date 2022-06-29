Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $70.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

AXNX stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. Axonics has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.19. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter worth $38,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter worth $30,653,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after buying an additional 374,160 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 673,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,162,000 after buying an additional 340,405 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at $20,161,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

