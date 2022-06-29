Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Target Price at $13.03

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.03.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 90.22% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

