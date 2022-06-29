North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 59.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 956.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 173,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,148.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 184,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.55 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

