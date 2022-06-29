Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) versus Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Head-To-Head Review

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Rating) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A Altus Power N/A -14.88% -3.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and Altus Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altus Power $71.80 million 14.39 $5.91 million N/A N/A

Altus Power has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone and Altus Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A Altus Power 0 1 2 0 2.67

Altus Power has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Risk and Volatility

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altus Power beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Power & Telephone (Get Rating)

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, internet, wireless, network access, long distance, traditional voice, data transport, and telecom engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington.

About Altus Power (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc. operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

