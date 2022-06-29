Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUG shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$9.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.65 and a twelve month high of C$12.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.23.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$274.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

