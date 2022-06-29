Head to Head Contrast: Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Necessity Retail REIT has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uniti Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

54.1% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Uniti Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Uniti Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and Uniti Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Necessity Retail REIT $335.16 million 2.91 -$40.18 million ($0.15) -48.80 Uniti Group $1.10 billion 2.09 $123.66 million $0.73 13.26

Uniti Group has higher revenue and earnings than Necessity Retail REIT. Necessity Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uniti Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -566.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Uniti Group pays out 82.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Necessity Retail REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Necessity Retail REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Necessity Retail REIT 2.66% 0.54% 0.24% Uniti Group 16.32% -8.54% 3.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and Uniti Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00 Uniti Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Necessity Retail REIT currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.10%. Given Necessity Retail REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Necessity Retail REIT is more favorable than Uniti Group.

About Necessity Retail REIT (Get Rating)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

About Uniti Group (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

