Head to Head Review: Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) vs. Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Veracyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Veracyte and Genetron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte $219.51 million 6.45 -$75.56 million ($0.68) -29.16 Genetron $83.47 million 1.70 -$77.87 million ($0.95) -1.65

Veracyte has higher revenue and earnings than Genetron. Veracyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genetron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veracyte and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte -19.22% -4.09% -3.81% Genetron -101.62% -43.57% -35.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veracyte and Genetron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte 1 0 6 0 2.71 Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Veracyte currently has a consensus target price of $42.14, indicating a potential upside of 112.52%. Genetron has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 536.94%. Given Genetron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genetron is more favorable than Veracyte.

Volatility & Risk

Veracyte has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetron has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veracyte beats Genetron on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veracyte (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis. It is also developing Percepta Genomic Atlas to help inform lung cancer treatment decisions; Envisia Classifier, the nCounter analysis system; and LymphMark for lymphoma subtyping test. Veracyte, Inc. has technology licensing and collaboration arrangements with Johnson & Johnson; Acerta Pharma; and CareDx. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Genetron (Get Rating)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; Genetron S5, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; Genetron Chef System; Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer; and Onco PanScan, a genomic profiling service for various solid tumors. In addition, it offers IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; thyroid basic assay for thyroid tumor; platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha assay for GIST cancer; and HCCscan, a qPCR-based assay to detect hepatocellular carcinoma. Further, it provides development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

