Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $510.00 at UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $560.00 to $510.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $655.58.

Shares of LRCX opened at $438.26 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $411.39 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.68 and a 200-day moving average of $548.56.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after buying an additional 263,364 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

