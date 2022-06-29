Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POR. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,699 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $35,681,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,434,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,271,000 after purchasing an additional 337,867 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

