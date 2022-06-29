Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UTI. B. Riley raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

UTI opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $248.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $2,863,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $2,318,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $1,502,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.