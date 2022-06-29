Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE:WH opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after buying an additional 884,079 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,899,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after buying an additional 170,296 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

