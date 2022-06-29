REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

REVG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of REV Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $673.14 million, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 2.17.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

