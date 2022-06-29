Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.96. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tenneco by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco (Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

