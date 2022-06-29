Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

DRI opened at $115.10 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after buying an additional 416,048 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

