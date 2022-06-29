Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.65

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and traded as low as $50.50. Gravity shares last traded at $51.19, with a volume of 17,830 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of $355.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gravity by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gravity by 229.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Gravity by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gravity by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Gravity by 31.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period.
About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gravity (GRVY)
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.