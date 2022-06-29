Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.65

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and traded as low as $50.50. Gravity shares last traded at $51.19, with a volume of 17,830 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $355.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81.

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gravity by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gravity by 229.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Gravity by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gravity by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Gravity by 31.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

