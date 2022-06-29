CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.34

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and traded as high as $10.44. CatchMark Timber Trust shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 764,024 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $494.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

