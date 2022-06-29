Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $849.56

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 849.56 ($10.42) and traded as high as GBX 864 ($10.60). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 850 ($10.43), with a volume of 27,450 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £336.91 million and a P/E ratio of 6.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 849.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 781.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s previous dividend of $0.01. Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.01%.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

