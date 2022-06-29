ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.61

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and traded as low as $6.99. ICTS International shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 250 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.
ICTS International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICTSF)
