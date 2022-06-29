American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the May 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AAIRF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. American Aires has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About American Aires (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Aires (AAIRF)
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
Receive News & Ratings for American Aires Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Aires and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.