American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the May 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AAIRF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. American Aires has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells proprietary silicon-based microprocessors to protect persons from the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation that are emitted by electronic devices in Canada. Its products include the Aires Shield Pro, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation from cell phones, cordless phones, tablets, baby monitors, smart TVs, PCs, computer monitors, laptops, routers, and other small household electronic devices; Aires Defender Pro that protects its wearer by reducing the harmful effects of surrounding electromagnetic radiation from power lines, cell phone towers, and other sources of electromagnetic radiation emission; and Aires Guardian, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation in a small space.

