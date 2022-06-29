Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Grows By 1,087.9%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 1,087.9% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Astellas Pharma stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Astellas Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.