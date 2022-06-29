Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.60

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and traded as low as $44.24. Century Communities shares last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 193,321 shares changing hands.

CCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Century Communities from $84.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,684,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

