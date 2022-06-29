Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Price Target Cut to €175.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €180.00 ($191.49) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Acciona from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acciona currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

OTCMKTS ACXIF opened at $173.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.82. Acciona has a one year low of $143.96 and a one year high of $216.65.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

