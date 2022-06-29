Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,030.84

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,030.84 ($12.65) and traded as low as GBX 872 ($10.70). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 890 ($10.92), with a volume of 14,245 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £507.42 million and a PE ratio of 25.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,030.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,179.09.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,160 ($14.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,635.60 ($2,006.62). Also, insider Lucy Tilley bought 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,330 ($16.32) per share, with a total value of £292.60 ($358.97). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 337 shares of company stock valued at $391,000.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.