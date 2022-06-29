Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $54.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alcoa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.09.

AA opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.80.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 73.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $12,221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 18.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

