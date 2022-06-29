Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.70.

APAM stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $53.29.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

