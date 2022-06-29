Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGEAF. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.53. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $67.45 and a 52-week high of $97.70.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

