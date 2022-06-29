BCE (NYSE:BCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.18.

NYSE:BCE opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. BCE has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BCE will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 109.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

