Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.42

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and traded as low as $29.85. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $29.85, with a volume of 1,224 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDUAF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

