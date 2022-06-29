Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.54.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $784,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 88,387 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,731,000 after buying an additional 104,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

