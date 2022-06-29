Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Acreage stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. Acreage has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

