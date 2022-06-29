Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 327.4% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.00%.

Adecco Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.