Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Cut to C$195.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $142.06 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $123.42 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average is $139.08.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

